California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 24,487 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Tenet Healthcare worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

