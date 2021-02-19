California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 43,745 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,745 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Liberty Global worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Liberty Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.04.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

