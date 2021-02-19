California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 73,086 CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of CMC Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 89.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $162.81 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $178.11. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.02 and its 200 day moving average is $153.30.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

