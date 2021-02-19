California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,961 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of SLM worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth about $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 836.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after buying an additional 5,050,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 396.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SLM by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SLM by 65.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after buying an additional 2,069,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

SLM stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

