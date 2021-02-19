California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $96.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

