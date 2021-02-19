California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,082 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX opened at $36.26 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.