Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $43.04. 344,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 289,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In related news, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $66,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,540,200 shares of company stock valued at $67,472,334. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. Equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

