Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,624 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $641,000.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $59.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $62.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

