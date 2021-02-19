Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.37% of Camping World worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Camping World by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.