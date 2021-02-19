Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Up 43%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares shot up 43% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $24.79. 52,490,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 16,284,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.01 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Canaan by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

