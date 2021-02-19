Canaccord Genuity Boosts Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$44.00

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EIF. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.10.

EIF traded up C$0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.79. 159,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,419. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81. Exchange Income Co. has a one year low of C$12.57 and a one year high of C$45.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

