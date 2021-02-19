Canaccord Genuity Increases National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$76.00

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$74.50 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

NA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.11.

Shares of TSE NA traded up C$0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching C$74.95. 321,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.00. The stock has a market cap of C$25.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$75.59.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$565,319.52. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 in the last ninety days.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

