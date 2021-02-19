Canaccord Genuity Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DIR.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.25. 88,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,715. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.14. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$6.89 and a 1 year high of C$14.31.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

