Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.94

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 56774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 27.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

