Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,602,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,975 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.73% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $221,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CNQ traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $27.73. 81,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $30.67.
Canadian Natural Resources Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.