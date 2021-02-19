Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$50.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s previous close.
CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.61.
Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$35.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,305. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The stock has a market cap of C$41.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.49.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.
