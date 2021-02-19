Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $198.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Tire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.86.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CDNAF stock remained flat at $$138.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $143.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.67.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.