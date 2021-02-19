Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$205.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTC.A. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.13.

Canadian Tire stock traded up C$3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$179.02. 204,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,126. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$172.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$153.53. The company has a market cap of C$10.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$67.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$183.90.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

