Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$202.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTC.A. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$175.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.13.

CTC.A traded up C$3.24 on Friday, hitting C$179.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$172.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.53. The firm has a market cap of C$10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

