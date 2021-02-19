Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.28

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.28 and traded as high as C$9.13. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$8.94, with a volume of 111,139 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFX. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.28. The stock has a market cap of C$583.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

