Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 146.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,877 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canon were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Canon by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Canon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canon by 592.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter valued at $180,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $22.18 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. Research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.