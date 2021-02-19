Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on iBio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for iBio in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

IBIO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33. iBio has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in iBio by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 355,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iBio by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 280,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iBio by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in iBio by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

