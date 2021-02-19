Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CGEMY remained flat at $$33.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,309. Capgemini has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $33.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

