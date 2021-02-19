Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 79 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,105.81 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,886.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,688.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

