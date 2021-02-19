Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 382.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 730,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $13,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

