Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $125.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

