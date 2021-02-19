Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Joseph M. Greene Sells 2,000 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $29,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.46. 760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $211.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.