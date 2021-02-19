CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of CarMax worth $58,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $128.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

