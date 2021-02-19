Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,311 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,676,000 after buying an additional 432,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after purchasing an additional 364,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Masco by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,926,000 after purchasing an additional 291,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $53.95 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

