Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,783 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Community Bank System worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 58,950.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

