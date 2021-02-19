Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,889 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after buying an additional 301,782 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,097,000 after buying an additional 193,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 158,258 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.08.

NYSE:RSG opened at $91.72 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

