Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,810,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 669,155 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,086,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,332.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 188,323 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,791,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 155,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

