Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $264.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.66 and its 200-day moving average is $269.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

