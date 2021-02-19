Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 726.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,125 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 60,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,367.0% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

