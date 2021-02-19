Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $149.19 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.