Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $167.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.68. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $221.00.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $1,681,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,106. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.40.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.