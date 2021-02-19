Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,040 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 53,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 42,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 577,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of T opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

