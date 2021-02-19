Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,771 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,753 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $139,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,925 shares of company stock worth $16,320,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $147.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

