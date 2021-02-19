Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,892 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 168.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Wingstop worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WING. Cowen dropped their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

NASDAQ WING opened at $139.51 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.