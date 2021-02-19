Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 35,626 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period.

IYW opened at $91.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

