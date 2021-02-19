Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 192,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 2.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter.

BSJP stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

