Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 50.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 668.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 31.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY stock opened at $272.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.88 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

