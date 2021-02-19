Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M stock opened at $179.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.32 and a 200-day moving average of $168.72. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

