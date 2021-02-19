Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 75,319 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 75,319 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,963,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

