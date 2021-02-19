Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $220.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.