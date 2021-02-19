Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.12 Million

Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce $163.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.50 million and the lowest is $92.00 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.84 billion to $22.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $27,873,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

