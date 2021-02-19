Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,780,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $2,324,233. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,786,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carter’s by 66.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,021,000 after buying an additional 1,366,989 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Carter’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after buying an additional 124,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

