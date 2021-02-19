Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Carter’s worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 16.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.33.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,780,400.00. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,233. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

