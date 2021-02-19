Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.18, but opened at C$0.15. Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 86,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.32 million and a PE ratio of -25.71.

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims, as well as has an option to acquire 60% interest in the Keaper Property in Terrace, British Columbia.

