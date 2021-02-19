Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

NASDAQ CASA traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

